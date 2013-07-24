Shares in Glencore Xstrata are up 4.5 percent to one-month highs, extending gains from the previous session, and with traders putting on bets for further gains in the commodities firm in the coming weeks through options.

The strongest volume in options - with some 700 contracts traded according to Thomson Reuters data - is for call options expiring on Aug. 16 and giving the right to buy Glencore at 300 pence, which effectively bet on the stock rising by more than 2 percent form current levels by then.

For the September contracts - which will expire after Glencore's Aug. 20 half yearly results and Sept. 10 100-day review of the Xstrata merger - the 300 strike is also the most popular, albeit in much lower volumes.

Traders attribute the interest in part to upside bets to speculations that Glencore could be left as a dominant player in the metals warehousing if U.S. banks exit the space.

The banks face growing pressure from a number of investigations into their operations.

"If investment banks are forced to close commodity operations then .. along with Cargill, step forward Glencore into a near monopoly," says Andy Ash, head of sales at Monument Securities.

"Bernstein have recently put a price target of 525 (pence) on the stock, which makes the Aug 300 calls look cheap at 4 pence," he adds.

