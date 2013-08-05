BRIEF-Feintool International FY 2016 sales up at CHF 552.2 mln
* Generated sales of 552.2 million Swiss francs ($544.90 million)in 2016 financial year, which corresponds to an increase of 8.5%
Shares in Danone drop 1.4 percent, the biggest losers on France's CAC 40 after Fonterra, the world's biggest dairy exporter, said it had found bacteria in some products that could cause botulism, with contaminated whey protein concentrate shipped to a number of countries including China.
In response, China has halted the import of some dairy products from New Zealand and Australia, and food producers including Danone said they have recalled products that may have contained the contaminated whey.
"The damage seems to be limited, and it looks that the companies involved have quickly identified the problems and are fixing it. It shouldn't drag Danone shares more than that."
Nestle is up 0.3 percent, in line with the broader market, while Irish food group Kerry is down 0.4 percent.
* Federal claims in qui tam case brought, in part, on behalf of federal government payors, Medicare, Tricare and Veterans Administration have been dismissed with prejudice Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY net profit increased by 1.3 pct to 57.5 million Swiss francs ($56.72 million)