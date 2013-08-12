Shares in Roche rise 1.1 percent to 238.60 Swiss francs, outperforming a flat Swiss blue-chip SMI index, after a weekend newspaper report expressed caution on suggestions the drugmaker could take over U.S. biotech company Alexion.

The NZZ am Sonntag newspaper reported that Chief Executive Severin Schwan had told analysts at a meeting in Switzerland that Roche examined multiple factors when considering potential buys.

"We look at acquisitions not only from a strategic standpoint. It must also be a cultural fit and be worth it financially," the paper quoted Schwan as saying.

Last month, people familiar with the matter told Reuters that Roche was seeking financing for a potential bid for Alexion. The company has a market value of more than $22 billion.

Analysts at Notenstein said Roche had already shown a high level of cost-discipline by walking away last year from a $6.8 billion bid to buy U.S. gene-sequencing company Illumina .

"You can presumably expect that this will be no different with Alexion," the analysts write in a note.

"Should the rumours turn out to be just "summer theater", this should be welcomed by investors who have been somewhat unsettled."

