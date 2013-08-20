UBS adds Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's biggest retail
bank, and Swiss engineer ABB to its "Global Top 40
Stock List" saying the companies have substantial exposure to a
European recovery into 2014.
"We continue to expect equities to perform well in the
current economic & policy environment. We are 'overweight' the
US & UK, as we expect strong economic momentum to continue in
those regions," UBS writes in a note.
It removes Volvo, the world's second-biggest
truck maker, and some other global companies to bring the list
in line with its global sector and regional outlook.
UBS prefers financials, technology and healthcare sectors,
but is cautious on the consumer sectors and telecom companies.
Intesa, ABB and Volvo shares are down 0.9 to 1.5 percent, in
line with a broader market sell-off on concerns of a sooner than
expected cut in U.S. stimulus.
