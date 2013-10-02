European shares drop on weaker updates, focus on Fed chair
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
Shares in Swiss generic drug maker Acino Holding jump 32 percent to 114 francs a share, following a takeover offer of 115 Swiss francs ($130) a share from Pharma Strategy Partners GmbH, a unit of Avista Capital Partners and Nordic Capital.
($1 = 0.9063 Swiss francs)
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.