Shares in European luxury goods makers take a beating after the world's biggest luxury group LVMH reports an unexpected slowdown in sales growth at its fashion and leather business, which includes the Louis Vuitton, Celine and Dior brands.

LVMH drops 6.1 percent, while Swiss firms Swatch and Richemont fall 2.2 and 2.4 percent respectively, and Burberry extends its previous session's drop with a 2.3 percent fall, with traders citing read across from the LVMH figures.

The stocks all feature in the STOXX Europe 600 Personal and Household Goods sector, which is the top sectoral faller, suffering a 1.9 percent drop.

LVMH's disappointing fashion and leather update comes as Louis Vuitton, the world's biggest luxury brand in terms of sales, struggles with a transition to shift upmarket. However, rather than creating opportunities for other firms in the midrange space, traders said that LVMH's move points to a broader difficulty for the whole sector.

"LVMH is looking to move out of that middle-to-high sector for a reason, so while it may at first glance appear that there's more space in the sector, with a major player looking to take a step up(market), they're aiming to take a step up for a reason," says Matt Basi, senior sales trader at CMC Markets.

"People talk about the burgeoning middle class in India and China, but the reality is that there is a very unclear macro picture at the moment. Until we get some clarity on global growth and the real demand for luxury goods in China, there's good reason to be cautious over these luxury retail stocks."

The sector trades at a premium to the market, with LVMH trading at a forward 12 month price to earnings ratio of 18 times, Richemont at 17.4 and Swatch at 16.2, compared to a STOXX Europe 600 average of 13.2, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine Smart Estimates.

