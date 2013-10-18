Shares in Schindler rise 4.8 percent, among the top gainers in Europe , after the elevator maker offers to buy back up to 4.1 million registered shares at 129 Swiss francs ($140) apiece and 4.1 million participation certificates at 129.80 Swiss francs.

Analysts welcome the buyback, equivalent to 5.8 percent of Schindler's shares and 8.9 percent of its certificates, seeing it as a way for the group to appease investors after disappointing third-quarter results and a profit warning earlier this week.

Vontobel analysts write in a note that the news of the buyback and the price is positive for the shares, as is the fact that "management - in a very uncommon way - is listening to its shareholders and this is something that has been not always the case".

Zuercher Kantonalbank analysts also estimate the buyback could improve earnings per share by around 8 percent.

