ABN AMRO Private Banking cuts its exposure to cyclical stocks after their recent strong performance and recommends further portfolio diversification to reduce risk.

However, the bank remains "overweight" equities, and prefers Europe on valuation grounds relative to other markets and against historical averages.

"The global economy continues to gain strength and historically low interest rates are being prolonged by muted inflation. This results in a sweet spot for equities and quality bonds," Didier Duret, chief investment officer at ABN AMRO Private Banking, says in a statement.

"Conditions support portfolio diversification to reduce risk, based on low market volatility and declining correlations between asset classes."

High-dividend stocks and firms that are under pressure to raise shareholder value via share buybacks or corporate restructuring are in focus, it says, adding that companies such as Dutch maritime engineering group SBM Offshore, Swiss food firm Nestle and pharma company Novartis fall under this category.

The bank upgrades consumer staples and telecoms to "neutral" from "underweight" and turns "overweight" on sub-sectors including exploration & production and software & services.

In its balanced model portfolio, ABN AMRO has allocated 44 percent of its assets to equities, 37 percent to bonds and 9 percent to cash. The rest is allocated to hedge funds, property and commodities at 5 percent, 3 percent and 2 percent respectively.

Reuters messaging rm://atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net