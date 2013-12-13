UBS upgrades the UK mining sector to "overweight" from "neutral" following a positive
earnings momentum, better cash flow prospects, a more constructive outlook on the Chinese
economy, and attractive valuations.
"We pay for this by downgrading the oil and gas sector where the prospects for top-line
growth and for cash flow generation appear challenging compared with the market. Our sector
specialists additionally expect oil prices to ease over the forecasts horizon," UBS analysts say
in a note.
UBS upgrades travel and leisure companies, saying the sector has already outperformed and is
likely to continue to perform well next year, with a cyclical economic recovery helping the
stocks.
It downgrades utilities to "underweight" from "neutral" as it expects inflation to remain at
subdued levels and the economic recovery drives bond yields higher - factors that typically hurt
this sector, it says.
