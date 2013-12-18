ZURICH Dec 18 Shares in Roche rise 1.2
percent to add the most points to the pan-European FTSEurofirst
300 index as investors spot a buying opportunity after
a period of weakness, say fund managers and traders.
The stock, which is the third best performer on the Swiss
blue-chip index this year, shed about 10 percent of its
value between mid November and Dec. 16.
"The fact is that Roche has underperformed the market in the
past few days and now has a certain "catch-up" potential," says
one fund manager.
