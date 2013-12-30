Germany's DAX equity index, which rose to record highs in 2013, outperformed other major European stock markets this year in terms of percentage returns, while the Dublin and Athens bourses both surged for a second consecutive year. The DAX rose by around 26 percent, and was only beaten by smaller, less liquid stock exchanges such as Dublin's Irish Stock Exchange index which has risen roughly 34 percent, or the Athens General Share Index, which is up by around 28 percent. By comparison, Europe's other major stock market indexes rose by less than the DAX. Britain's FTSE 100 - which closes for 2013 on Tuesday - has risen by around 14 percent while France's CAC has advanced by 17 percent. The DAX also beat peripheral European stock markets such as Spain and Italy, despite a rebound in Milan and Madrid as the Spanish and Italian economies gradually recovered from the effects of the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis. Below is a table of the performances of the main European stock market indexes: INDEX % GAIN SINCE START OF 2013 Irish SE Index 33.5 OMX Helsinki 25 28.7 Athens ATG Index 27.9 German DAX 25.5 OMX Copenhagen 20 24.0 Oslo OBX 23.0 Spanish IBEX 20.9 Switzerland SMI 20.1 Belgian BEL-20 17.8 French CAC-40 17.3 Amsterdam AEX 16.7 Portugal PSI-20 16.6 Italy's FTSE MIB 16.6 Britain's FTSE 100 14.0 Austria ATX 6.1 For a chart on asset returns in 2013: link.reuters.com/dub25t Reuters messaging rm://sudip.kargupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net