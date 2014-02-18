BRIEF-Transocean CEO Jeremy Thigpen's FY 2016 compensation $9.1 mln vs $10.9 mln in fy 2015
* Transocean ltd - ceo jeremy thigpen's fy 2016 total compensation $9.1 million versus $10.9 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
Shares in Nobel Biocare fall more than 6 percent after the Swiss dental implant maker posts fourth-quarter results that fall short of expectations and disappoint investors with a cautious guidance for full-year profitability.
"Its outlook for 2014 sales growth is as expected, but should be met with disappointment with regard to its guidance for margin development," writes ZKB analyst Sybille Bischofberger, who rates the stock as 'underweight.'
"The dental implant market is only recovering slowly and remains difficult," she says.
The company expects to improve its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin by about 1 percentage point, below consensus forecasts.
Nobel Biocare is the worst performer on the Swiss mid cap index.
March 16 Caterpillar Inc said it had retained former U.S. Attorney General William Barr as outside counsel and tasked him to help the company address an ongoing government investigation of its import and export practices.
NEW YORK, March 16 The dollar dropped to a five-week low against a basket of currencies on Thursday, still reeling from the previous session, when a statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve failed to signal a much faster pace of monetary policy tightening.