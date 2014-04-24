French stocks that have seen profitability tumble in recent years are good
options to bet on a successful reform to the French economy, strategists at UBS
say, with return-on-equity (ROE) set to recover and valuations looking
undemanding.
While there is low confidence in a French economy which is relatively
uncompetitive and unprofitable, new measures to improve labour flexibility and
cut taxes should help boost corporate profitability, UBS says.
The Swiss bank therefore recommends betting on a profit recovery in stocks
where price-to-book valuations have moved even lower than the return-on-equity
on a relative basis.
"French quoted ROE has collapsed, but at least its price-to-book has moved
with it. If the market pays up for France to reform and get its ROE back in line
with Germany, France offers upside," the strategists write in a note.
The bank screens for French companies which have seen ROE tumble since
peaking in 2007 to be at least 15 percent lower than European peers, and which
trade at a price-to-book discount to their European sector.
Alstom, Nexans and Renault feature on UBS's
list for return-on-equity recovery plays.
