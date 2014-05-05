Shares in Credit Suisse fall 3.3 percent after Swiss media reported at the weekend U.S. prosecutors were increasing pressure on the bank to plead guilty as part of a resolution of a U.S. probe into tax evasion.

"The worry and uncertainty about further developments at Credit Suisse is the only reason people are selling," a trader says.

Credit Suisse is one of over a dozen Swiss banks under criminal investigation in the United States over whether and how they helped wealthy Americans dodge tax.

