** UBS says it now prefers German carmaker BMW to peers Daimler and Volkswagen, saying it expects volume growth at BMW to accelerate in the second half of the year while Daimler's Trucks targets are looking like a stretch now.

** UBS raises its recommendation on BMW to "buy" from "neutral" and lifts its price target on the stock to 105 euros from 92 euros, while lowering Daimler to "neutral" from "buy" with a price target cut to 75 euros from 77 euros.

** It says it prefers Daimler to Volkswagen, on which it has a "neutral" rating.

** Shares in BMW are indicated to rise 1.4 percent to the top of Germany's blue-chip DAX index, according to pre-market data, while Daimler is seen declining by 0.6 percent.

** STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts Index has risen 8 percent since the start of 2014, slightly beating a 6 percent gain on the broader pan-European STOXX 600 index.

