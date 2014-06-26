Credit Suisse set to decide in April on Swiss bank IPO - sources
* Bank to decide next month whether to do Swiss bank IPO - sources
** Shares in Danone rise 3 percent, second top gainers on the broad STOXX 600 index.
** Danone investor seminar in New York leaves investors with few clues on how the group will create value, while fuelling M&A speculation.
** Following seminar, Natixis analysts raise Danone rating to "buy" from "neutral", target price to 73 euros from 53 euros.
** Natixis sees increased likelihood Danone could be a takeover target.
** Natixis says either Danone's financial ratios durably improve or it could face takeover bid.
** Nestle, Pepsico seen as most likely potential buyers.
** Danone has market cap of 35.7 billion euros ($48.6 billion)
Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
* Bank to decide next month whether to do Swiss bank IPO - sources
* Will propose a 2016 dividend of 2.44 Swiss francs ($2.45) per bearer share and 0.244 Swiss francs per registered share, an increase of 2.5 pct on the year-earlier dividend
* Bank am Bellevue AG is discontinuing its brokerage and corporate finance activities following completion of necessary consultation process