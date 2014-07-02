Fashion house Givenchy names Waight Keller as new artistic director
PARIS, March 16 French fashion house Givenchy said on Thursday it had named British designer Clare Waight Keller as its new artistic director.
** German airline Lufthansa shares down 2.6 percent, the biggest loser on the DAX and hitting an almost seven-month low
** Barclays cuts to "Equal Weight" from "Overweight" and reduces its price target on the stock to 16 euros from 21.50 euros.
** Barclays analysts say they are concerned that structural challenges in short haul Europe and Asia may be developing faster than they originally anticipated.
** Lufthansa issued profit warning last month, new CEO Carsten Spohr to provide update on strategy on July 9.
** 3 European airline profit warnings seen in past 3 weeks.
