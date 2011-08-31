Shares in Carrefour (CARR.PA) drop 3.5 percent after Europe's largest retailer warns full-year profits would sink 15 percent as it cuts prices in a bid to reverse market share losses in its home market and elsewhere in Europe.

"Third profit warning in a row... interim underlying operating profit in line with the group's guidance but the magnitude of exceptional charges exceeded forecasts," a Paris-based trader says.

"The group has opted to "tell it like it is": 2011 underlying net profit is likely to be down 15%. The extent of this decline comes as no surprise... but the consensus adjustments will be massive."

Carrefour shares have tumbled 42 percent so far this year, underperforming a 16 percent silde in the STOXX Europe 600 Retail index .SXRP

For more on Carrefour's latest warning: [ID:nLDE77T0HY]

For a special report on Carrefour: [ID:nL6E7HH0PK]

Reuters Messaging rm://blaise.robinson.reuters.com@reuters.net