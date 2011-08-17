Sanofi (SASY.PA) shares rise as much as 3.5 percent, catching up with sector peers and after Deutsche Bank ranks the French drugmaker among 25 European "quality names" that provide good value for investors after the stock market fall.

"We believe that this portfolio should yield a higher return than the market ex financials in the next six months," Deutsche analysts write in a research note.

Sanofi shares are the strongest percentage gainers in the French blue-chip CAC-40 index .FCHI, outperforming the wider health index .SXDP, which is up nearly 1 percent.

Reuters messaging rm://caroline.jacobs.reuters.com@reuters.net