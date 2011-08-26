Shares in Deceuninck (DECB.BR) drop 5.5 percent to 1.21 euros, making it the third weakest performer on Euronext Brussels, after the Belgian PVC windowframe maker reports lower first-half profits and says full-year sales and earnings will be similar to those of 2010. [ID:nLDE77O07N]

Petercam analyst Alan Vandenberghe says Deceuninck's core and operating profit were slightly better than he had expected, but that the company had nevertheless kept its relatively modest outlook.

"(The unchanged outlook) highlights again that market conditions are quite difficult, with quite a lot of uncertainty regarding the short-term future and the impact it will have on its volumes," he says.

