Shares in Devgen DEVG.BR rise as much as 16 percent to reach a five-week high as the Belgian agriculture firm makes more from selling seeds than expected in the first half.

"(It's) the very, very good sales performance of the seed product, we were banking on about 8 million euros, it's close to 12 million euros," says KBC Securities analyst Jan De Kerpel.

