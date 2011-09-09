Shares in Alfacam ALFGR.BR rise by as much as 12 percent to become the top riser in Brussels after the broadcasting services firm signed a deal to supply TV trucks and staff to the Saudi Premier League soccer competition. [ID:nLDE78800X]

"We are pleased to see that Alfacam was capable of providing all services for the Saudi Premier League. The $20 million annual value of the contract will be revenue supporting for the second half of the year," says KBC Securities in a note to clients.

