Shares in Dutch IT firm Qurius QRIUS.AS rise by as much as 67 percent to a high of 0.25 euros after potential acquirer Prodware (ALPRO.PA) says first-half profit more than doubled, fuelling hopes it will up its stake in Qurius.

"I assume the movement in Qurius is speculation that Prodware will increase its stake in Qurius, or will even launch a total offer on the company," says Leon Hillen, a trader at Dutch trading website Marktgevoel.nl.

Qurius' investor relations representative Albert Holtzappel said he was not aware of any reason for the rise other than that Prodware had announced strong results.

In February, Qurius said it may be taken over by Prodware and issued shares to the company, while in July, Prodware extended its stake in Qurius to 17.1 percent and the two companies said they plan to expand their relationship.

