Shares of Belgian discount supermarket chain Colruyt (COLR.BR) fall as much as 10.0 percent to their lowest point since December 2008 after the company forecast its net profit this year would be no higher than last.

Shares in Colruyt (COLR.BR) drop to a 33-month low of 29.85 euros and are the worst performer on the STOXX 600 European Retail Index .SXRP which is down 3.6 percent.

Colruyt, which failed to deliver on its guidance for its last financial year, said on Wednesday that its net profit for 2011/2012 would remain flat. [ID:nLDE78K02Y

Analyst Pascale Weber at KBC Securities says Colruyt's appeal was based on its high-growth profile, which the group lost after guiding for no growth.

"The market expected some 5 percent profit growth this year. That turned out to be too positive according to the management. I think the fall is justified," she says.

