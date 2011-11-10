Shares in Meggitt (MGGT.L) fall 3.1 percent, underperforming Britain's 1.3-percent weaker FTSE 100 index .FTSE, as Citigroup cuts its rating on the aircraft parts supplier to "neutral" from "buy" on valuation grounds following the firm's trading update last week.

Citigroup says in a note that despite an uncertain broader economic outlook, it is confident about continued civil aerospace sales growth driven by rising original equipment deliveries and aftermarket recovery.

The broker adds that Meggitt's defence business also looks relatively insulated from budget cuts and energy remains attractive.

"However, we believe that this is largely now reflected in the share price at 11.4 times 2012E P/E," Citigroup says.

Since the beginning of October Meggitt's shares have jumped around 15 percent, compared to a 6.5 percent gain on the FTSE 100.

