London-listed miners .FTNMX1770 led Britain's top share index .FTSE lower after data overnight from China sparked growth concerns in the world's fastest growing economy.

HSBC's preliminary China manufacturing survey fell to a 32-month low in November, well below analysts' forecasts, with the reading signalling the sector is now contracting.

"We would suggest that the risks are that the slowdown in evidence from Europe, with the widely reported issues over trade finance provided by European banks on Asia may well be having an early impact on the growth dynamic of the Chinese economy," Shore Capital's Gerard Lane says.

Lane says Chinese money suppply, M2, continues to decline and he has found that there is a direct correlation between M2 and the performance with mining stocks, and that points to continued underperformance against their benchmarks.

