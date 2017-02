Shares in Allianz (ALVG.DE) are down 4.2 percent in Frankfurt local trading (ALVG.F) after Europe's biggest insurer missed expectations with a 8.2 percent drop in second quarter net profit, hurt by a writedown on Greek government debt.

"(The results) may not be good enough for this morning. Allianz shares will be under pressure like all other major DAX index components," a Frankfurt-based traders says.

