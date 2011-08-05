European shares sink early, with the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 .STOXX50E index hitting a two-year low, hurt by growing concerns the U.S. economy could be heading towards another recession and on jitters the euro zone debt crisis could spread to Italy and Spain.

At 0734 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares is down 2 percent at 973.88 points, while the Euro STOXX 50 index loses 1.2 percent, on track to post a weekly loss of 11 percent.

Heavyweight mining stocks tumble again, with Rio Tinto (RIO.L) losing 2.6 percent.

