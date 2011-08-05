Carrefour (CARR.PA) shares rise more than 1 percent, outperforming its sector .SXRP and the French CAC 40 index .FCHI and bouncing back from a 16-year low after Europe's largest retailer changes its finance head and its emerging market chiefs. [ID:nLDE7731AV].

"Unlike previous management announcements this year we see this development as positive...That said there is still a long road for Carrefour as it seeks to turnaround its struggling business in Western Europe," Espirito Santo analysts say in a note

New CFO Pierre-Jean Sivignon was previously CFO at Royal Philips Electronics.

"Having spoken to a former colleague of his we think he can bring valuable skills to the board, even though he has no retailing experience," the analysts added.

Meanwhile, departing Carrefour CFO Piere Bouchut will be moving to growth markets, a move that some say could reignite speculation of asset sales to revive a flagging valuation.

"If we are talking about a financial strategy of selling parts of the group, then he is the right man," said one analyst who asked to remain anonymous.

The stock has lost 40 percent so far this year, trading at levels not seen since 1995.

