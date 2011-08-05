Shares in Natixis (CNAT.PA) soar more than 12 percent after the French bank posts forecast-beating second-quarter results and rules out raising fresh capital to meet tougher regulatory requirements.

"Despite having an image still tainted by a catastrophic recent past, it seems to us now, paradoxically, to be one of the safest and cheapest stocks in the European banking world," CM-CIC Securities analyst Pierre Chedeville says.

Cheuvreux raises its rating on Natixis to "outperform" from "underperform".

"(Natixis posted a) clean 15 percent beat on consensus on net profit with good quality numbers," Cheuvreux analyst Pascal Decque says. "CIB performed very well in a tough environment, which is encouraging."

For a story, please click on [ID:nLDE7731AZ]

Reuters messaging rm://james.regan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net