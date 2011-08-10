Shares in German steel trader Kloeckner & Co (KCOGn.DE) are seen falling 3.9 percent to the bottom of Germany's mid-cap index .MDAXI after the group scrapped its 2011 margin target on a steeper-than-expected 38 percent drop in second-quarter core profit due to declining spot prices.

"The second-quarter report is weaker than feared," traders at Frankfurt's Alpha brokerage write in a note.

"Together with (the) profit warning, we expect a negative share price reaction," they add.

Shares in Kloeckner & Co have fallen more than 32 percent year-to-date, drastically underperforming the mid-cap index which has lost 13 percent over the same period.

