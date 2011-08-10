Shares in Germany's second biggest lender Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) are indicated opening 6.8 percent higher, outperforming all other stocks in Frankfurt's DAX index .GDAXI after the group posts second-quarter results.

"Adjusted for higher-than-expected write-down on Greek bonds, underlying second-quarter figures were better than expected and nicely support our turnaround case of the bank," DZ Bank analyst Matthias Duerr writes in a note.

"More cautious wording concerning the target 2012 shouldn't surprise due to the recent market turmoil," he adds.

Shares in Commerzbank have lost a staggering 52 percent percent year-to-date.

For more double click on [ID:nLDE7780L0]

Reuters Messaging rm://josie.cox.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net