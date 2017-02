Shares in Germany's Henkel (HNKG_p.DE) jump 3.9 percent after the maker of Persil detergent raises its revenue outlook after its second-quarter results beat market expectations.

"Henkel once again published good figures despite high competition in Laundry & Home Care and increased raw material prices. The lower gross margin was more than offset by cost savings," Iris Schaefer, analyst at Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg, says.

The shares are outperforming a 2.2 percent higher blue chip index .GDAXI.

Reuters messaging rm://harro.tenwolde.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net