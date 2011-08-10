Shares in German solar equipment maker Centrotherm CTNG.DE rocket as much as 17 percent in early trade after the group posts strong second quarter results and confirms its full-year outlook.

"These are very strong second-quarter profit and loss figures," DZ Bank analyst Sven Kuerten says in a note, confirming his "buy" rating.

Shares in Centrotherm, trading at 25.15 euros ($35.43) apiece, have lost more than 5 percent this year.

($1=.7099 Euro)