Shares in German car maker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) jump 5.9 percent to the top of a 2.4 percent stronger blue-chip index .GDAXI as traders say the shares were best positioned to benefit from a market recovery.

"Volkswagen shares are our top-pick for a rebound," a trader says, citing low valuations such as a profit-to-equity value of below 5, which should be at about 6.

The shares have lost 33 percent from its most recent high at 152.20 euros on July 18.

