Shares in small- and mid-cap companies lead a market rebound in Europe as investors see good value in share prices that have been disproportionately battered since the start of August.

"Traders are flocking back into the small caps because the recent losses provide a cheap buy-in opportunity," a Frankfurt-based trader says.

KBC Securities' biotech analyst Jan De Kerpel says: "They were battered impressively the last two weeks because they were smallcaps and hold risk, and now its up in the other direction."

The German smallcap index .SDAXI is up 2.5 percent, France's CAC Mid 60 .CACMD is up 2.7 percent, and Belgium's smallcap index .BELS is up 4.9 percent.

In Germany auto supplier Duerr (DUEG.DE) and car rental company Sixt (SIXG.DE) are among the top gainers in the country, rising as much as 15 percent and 14.9 percent respectively. In Brussels, camera company Alfacam ALFGR.BR is up 16.9 percent and biotech group TiGenix (G9U.BR) up 12.7 percent.

