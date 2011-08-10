Shares in French banks are the biggest losers on the blue-chip CAC 40 index as fears about the euro zone crisis move back to center stage.

Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) is down more than 9 percent, while BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) is down 7.5 percent. Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) is down 6.4 percent, and Natixis (CNAT.PA) slides 5.4 percent. SocGen and BNP are also two of the steepest decliners in the European sector .SX7P, which is down 2.8 percent.

French banks have been hard hit by investor concerns about the size of their holdings of bonds from hard-hit euro zone countries, such as Greece and Italy.

Also weighing on shares is news that Greece is said to be considering expanding its debt swap program to include government bonds maturing after 2020 in a bid to get more private creditors to take part. [ID:nLDE7790L2]

"The banks that haven't 100 percent depreciated their positions could see additional impact," one Paris-based analyst says. "That is the case for BNP."

