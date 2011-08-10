Shares in German solar cell maker Q-Cells QCEG.DE tumble as much as 12.5 percent, making the group the biggest loser in a 2 percent stronger technology index .TECDAX, after it releases key second quarter results, missing expectations.

Q-Cells stock has lost a staggering 67 percent in value year-to-date. The technology index, by contrast, has declined just 16.7 percent over the same period.

"This is not good and especially the outlook will likely weigh on the share price," a Frankfurt-based says.

Q-Cells lowers its 2011 outlook and now expects sales of about 1 billion euros. Previously it had aimed for stable sales versus 2010, when revenues reached 1.35 billion euros.

