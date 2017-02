The 50-day moving average of Germany's blue chip DAX index .GDAXI breaks below its 200-day moving average -- a bearish technical signal known as "dead cross" -- for the first time since June 2009.

The DAX is the last developed Europe's equity index to trade in such technical pattern.

The German benchmark is up 1.8 percent on Thursday, though it has fallen 20 percent since July 29, slipping into "bear territory".

Reuters messaging rm://dominic.lau.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net