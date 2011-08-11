(Repeats to additional subscribers with no change to text)

Shares in France's major banks recover after sharp falls on Wednesday over concerns about their financial solidity and a possible downgrade of France's sovereign debt rating.

Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) shares, the hardest hit on Wednesday, climb 6.4 percent, while BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) is up 2.6 percent.

Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) is up 5.4 percent and Natixis (CNAT.PA) is up 4 percent, while Europe's banking sector index .SX7P is up 2.5 percent.

