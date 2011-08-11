Shares in Lanxess (LXSG.DE), the world's largest maker of synthetic rubber and rubber chemicals, rise 7.2 percent, outpacing a 2.5 percent gain in Frankfurt's mid-cap index .MDAXI after the group lifts its outlook on the back of strong second-quarter results.

"Lanxess is in a strong position to raise prices," DZ Bank analyst Peter Spengler says.

"We expect further positive surprises in the second half," he adds.

Shares in Lanxess have lost 26 percent since the beginning of the year, and some traders are citing the current price as an attractive buying opportunity.

