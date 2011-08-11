Shares in Salzgitter (SZGG.DE) jump 9 percent after Germany's second biggest steelmaker raises its 2011 outlook as first-half pretax profit beat expectations.

"Salzgitter second earnings performance surprised positively," says BHF analyst Hermann Reith, keeping his "overweight" rating on the shares.

"It provides the largest discount to book value in our steel sector coverage. The remaining share price potential is great."

The shares are at the top of the midcap index .MDAXI, which is up 2.3 percent.

