Shares in German potash miner K+S (SDFGn.DE) shed 4.5 percent, the only decliner in a 2.5 percent stronger German blue chip index .GDAXI as traders say its raised 2011 outlook is still modest.

K+S raises its outlook for 2011 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), adjusted for some currency hedging effects, to between 950 million euros ($1.3 billion) and 1.05 billion. Revenues are seen at between 5 billion and 5.3 billion euros.

"That seems not to be enough," a Frankfurt-based trader says.

"Compared to median consensus expectations, these figures are in line ... but below the high end of the range," BHF Bank analyst Annett Weber adds.

K+S shares hover around 1 year-lows, while trading volumes are at 140 percent of 90-day average by 0915 GMT.

Reuters messaging rm://harro.tenwolde.reuters.com@reuters.net

($1=.7099 Euro)