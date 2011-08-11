Shares in Belgian financial group KBC (KBC.BR) fall as much as 7.7 percent to their lowest point in two years, sharply underperforming the STOXX Europe 600 Banks Index .SX7P which declines 2.7 percent.

Traders and analysts say they are hearing no specific talk about the group apart from it being affected by the same concerns that have dragged down other European financials.

"It's the same rumours as in France. Everyone is extremely cautious about trading-losses and credit-losses," a Switzerland-based trader says.

KBC posted better-than-expected second quarter results on Tuesday, buoyed by a strong performance in its Belgian home market.[ID:nLDE7770E4]

