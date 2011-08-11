Shares in Germany's second largest building company Bilfinger Berger (GBFG.DE) fall 3.5 percent, underperforming a 0.2 percent weaker midcap index .MDAXI after the group posts second quarter results and an outlook which fails to impress some investors and analysts.

"Excluding (proceeds from the sale of Bilfinger Berger's Australian unit) Valemus, the results were rather unsurprising and this is exactly why the stock price isn't reacting very well," says Markus Huber, head of German sales trading at ETX Capital.

The outlook which the company gave, analysts say, was less optimistic than they had hoped for.

"The consensus estimates were clearly more upbeat," DZ Bank analyst Marc Nettelbeck says.

The wider STOXX Europe 600 Construction and Materials index .SXOP is trading 1.8 percent lower.

