European stock index futures point to a lower open after a tentative recovery rally in the previous session, with the spotlight on banking stocks after France, Italy, Spain and Belgium announced a ban on short selling.

By 0645 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 are down 0.4-1.1 percent.

EUROPEAN COMPANIES

THYSSENKRUPP AG Q3 (TKAG.DE)

NOBEL BIOCARE HOLDING AG INTERIM NOBN.VX

FUGRO NV INTERIM (FUGRc.AS)

AKER SOLUTIONS ASA Q2 AKSO.OL

SMA Solar Q2 (S92G.DE)

U.S. COMPANIES

Q2 JCPENNEY Co Inc (JCP)

MAJOR MACRO DATA (GMT)

0530 FR GDP Prelim

0530 FR HICP Final

0645 FR Payroll

0800 IT Trade

0900 EZ Industrial Production

0900 IT CPI

1230 US Retail Sales

1355 US U. Mich Sentiment

1400 US Business Inventories

1430 US ECRI Weekly

