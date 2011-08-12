(Corrects spelling in headline)
European stock index futures point to a lower open after a tentative recovery rally in the previous session, with the spotlight on banking stocks after France, Italy, Spain and Belgium announced a ban on short selling.
By 0645 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 are down 0.4-1.1 percent.
EUROPEAN COMPANIES
THYSSENKRUPP AG Q3 (TKAG.DE)
NOBEL BIOCARE HOLDING AG INTERIM NOBN.VX
FUGRO NV INTERIM (FUGRc.AS)
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA Q2 AKSO.OL
SMA Solar Q2 (S92G.DE)
U.S. COMPANIES
Q2 JCPENNEY Co Inc (JCP)
MAJOR MACRO DATA (GMT)
0530 FR GDP Prelim
0530 FR HICP Final
0645 FR Payroll
0800 IT Trade
0900 EZ Industrial Production
0900 IT CPI
1230 US Retail Sales
1355 US U. Mich Sentiment
1400 US Business Inventories
1430 US ECRI Weekly
