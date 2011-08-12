Shares in ThyssenKrupp (TKAG.DE) are down 2.2 percent and the single-biggest decliner in a 0.6 percent weaker blue chip index .GDAXI after Germany's biggest steelmaker's third-quarter missed expectations.

"ThyssenKrupp is showing industrial strength but unlike Salzgitter (SZGG.DE), which is our sector favourite, there are quite a few question marks in strategy," a Frankfurt-based trader says.

ThyssenKrupp shares hover around one-year lows. The shares have lost 32 percent so far this year.

