Shares in SMA Solar (S92G.DE) jump 15 percent to the top of a 2.2 percent stronger TecDAX .TECDAX after the world's largest maker of solar inverters' second quarter results beat expectations.

"Second quarter results are clearly ahead of expectations and reduce the risk profile for 2011 guidance as it requires a less strongly back-loaded rebound in the second half," UniCredit analyst Michael Tappeiner says.

The shares are up 3 percent so far this year, outperforming the TecDAX, which has dropped 13 percent in the same period.

