Shares in Fugro (FUGRc.AS) tumble 6 percent after the Dutch infrastructure surveyor gives a gloomier-than-expected outlook for 2011 and says projects may be delayed because of the global economic uncertainty.

The stock falls as much as 9 percent, and is trading down 6.6 percent at 1114 GMT, leading decliners in the blue-chip Amsterdam index .AEX which is up 1.2 percent

Fugro reports first-half net profit and gives a full-year forecast, both of which are below analysts' expectations.

"Both the actual first-half results as well as the guidance for FY 2011 as a whole are disappointing," SNS Securities says in a note, adding it expects to revise down its estimates. For more double click on [ID:nLDE77B064]

