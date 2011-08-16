Shares in European automakers .SXAP falls 2.5 percent as traders point to the downside potential after a recent good run and the wider macro economy weigh on the sector's outlook.

"The auto stocks have recently been traded with the best possible scenario in mind ... there is now real downside potential," a Frankfurt-based trader says.

"When the global market cools off, then stocks which are dependent on the macro economy are the first to be sold off."

Continental (CONG.DE), Renault (RENA.PA), Fiat FIA.MI, BMW (BMWG.DE), Daimler (DAIGn.DE) and GKN (GKN.L) are down between 2.2 and 3.6 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares trades 1.2 lower.

